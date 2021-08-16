'There is no way out': Regina women concerned for family amid Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

Zohra Bahrami and Tahera Hussain say they will do whatever it takes to get their family members to Canada.

The Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan, leaving people desperate to flee.

“Everyone was thinking that it would take a while for the Taliban to take over and as we’re surprised over here, the people in Kabul are as surprised (as) we are,” said Bahrami, who has been in Canada for over 10 years and lives in Regina with her husband and kids.

Her parents and teenage brothers are back home in Afghanistan. Bahrami’s mother, a doctor who has done work with domestic violence and stands up for women, said she had already been receiving threats – but now those threats are real.

Bahrami said her mother is looking to flee as it’s now a matter of life or death.

“They don’t have a choice to stay there anymore, but as you might know, there is no way out,” she said.

All commercial flights have been cancelled, leaving those who have visas and tickets stuck.

Bahrami said the past week has been the hardest week of her life, not just because of her family, but for all the people of Afghanistan and the thought of losing that part of her identity.

“The fact that my kids probably will never be able to go back home, or the fact that I don’t have a flag anymore… or even the fact that I haven’t seen a single woman on Afghan TV since the past couple of days, is so painful.”

Zohra Bahrami is worried about the safety of her mother in Afghanistan. (Supplied: Zohra Bahrami)

Her family in Afghanistan has been shut in at home as the threat has escalated, but Bahrami said the Taliban isn’t the only threat.

She explained that when the Taliban took over, they freed prisoners from the prison near her mom’s house, so there is now the additional threat of criminals running the streets.

Bahrami said her mother has applied to the Canadian government as an asylum seeker, but they have yet to hear back. She also had reached out to her local MP.

“Let’s see if I can do anything for them, but in the meantime it is a waiting game, and it’s a terrible one,” said Berhami.

‘IT’S JUST MINUTE BY MINUTE’

Tahera Hussain is also playing the waiting game.

Her parents, four younger sisters and her aunt were in Afghanistan when the Taliban took over.

“I’m just lost, but I’m willing to do anything. And I’m just waiting to hear, and it’s just minute by minute,” said Hussain.

While Hussain hasn’t been able to get in contact with the family herself, she is getting updates from her uncle as they are available.

Her family was planning to fly out of the country right before the Taliban took over the airport.

“I was a mess because I didn’t know where they were, we couldn’t get a hold of them or anything like that,” said Hussain.

Sunday night she learned they were safe in the Turkish embassy and Monday morning she found out they made it to Turkey.

Her family has applied to come to Canada, and with her aunt having connections through her work with the UN, she is hopeful they will get here.

“I’m hoping they will hear (an) answer because we’re here and we can take care of them, but it’s just getting them here is a process,” said Hussain, whose aunt, uncle and grandmother sought refuge in Canada in 2005.

Tahera Hussain is working to get her family to Canada after they fled to Turkey. (Kaylyn Whibbs/CTV News)

Hussain went through the process herself in 2008.

“That’s what’s keeping me going right now because if it wasn’t for that little bit of hope, I don’t know what I would do,” said Hussain.

‘WHERE WERE YOU WHEN WE NEEDED YOU?’

Bahrami said the future for Afghanistan is very confusing and uncertain, adding it’s too late now to help.

“Just a few days ago we were screaming for help and everyone turned a blind eye, everybody from the Muslim world, the Western world, everybody…. Where were you when we needed you?”

Canada is working with the U.S., the U.K., and other allies to resettle 20,000 Afghans, but Bahrami says that’s not enough.

“The 20,000 people is nothing, there’s 38 million people in Afghanistan and we can’t save all of them and we don’t want them to be saved like this, coming out of the country is not the solution,” said Bahrami.

She said she hopes her voice can show people that Afghans all have a voice, pain and stories that need to be shared.

“I think that’s just the side effect of people getting used to Afghans dying and being killed over the past 20 years. Now we know that all the lives that were lost were for absolutely nothing.”