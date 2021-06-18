There is still time to plant grass seed: gardening expert shares tips on how to get the best results

The owner of a northern Ontario garden centre says it’s not too late to plant some grass in your yard.

With summer about to arrive and the temperatures at or above seasonal, Jeff Warner, the owner of Aidie Creek Gardens in Englehart said now is the time to throw down some seed.

"It’s a perfect time to grow grass in your yard," Warner said. "You have all summer to get some green grass going."

Warner recommends if you’re starting from scratch, you would prepare the soil before you lay down the seed.

“If you can rototill your soil, that’s great. And add some general-purpose fertilizer, like 15-15-15," he said.

Warner suggests stirring it all up, make sure your soil is all level and get rid of all the holes in your yard.

"After you do that," he said. "Lay your seed down."

The garden centre owner recommends that you keep your grass seed moist and don’t water too deep.

"Water almost every day if it’s hot," Warner said. "And in seven to 10 days, you should see blades of grass come up."

He said you can cut your new grass when it’s well-established.