'There may be other victims': Saskatoon police charge man in alleged sexual assault of child

A 56-year-old man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

The assaults allegedly occurred on “numerous occasions” between February 2012 and December 2017, according to police.

At the time of the alleged offences, the child was between the ages of five and nine, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

Ricky Davis was taken into custody on April 7 and is charged with sexual assault.

The alleged victim and the man were known to each other, according to police.

“Investigators are concerned that there may be other victims in the community and are asking anyone with information to contact police,” SPS said.

Davis is scheduled to make his second appearance in provincial court on April 12.