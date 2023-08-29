'There's a battle brewing': FSIN to file lawsuit against province, feds over resource revenue

The Federations of Sovereign Indigenous Nations intends to file a lawsuit against the Saskatchewan government and federal government over control of natural resource revenue.

"This is our biggest treaty battle in the history of our treaty territory, right here and now," FSIN chief Bobby Cameron said.

Cameron said the statement of claim will be filed in the next two weeks as the FSIN fights to get a portion of natural resource revenue in this constitutional challenge.

The FSIN is specifically fighting the Natural Resource Transfer Agreement, a piece of legislation from 1930 that transferred control of crown lands and natural resources within Manitoba, Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Alberta from the Government of Canada to the provincial governments.

Cameron and numerous other chiefs at a news conference on Tuesday said the agreement is "unlawful" and infringes on treaty rights since that land belongs to First Nation people, not the province.

"There's a battle brewing," Cameron said. " It's gonna take a long time. Unless the federal provincial government reaches out and says we can do better."

Cameron said "everything is on the table" when reporters asked about the specifics of the statement of claim. The FSIN is alleging the province "failed in their duty to consult" with First Nations leaders of the era.

The FSIN is ready to go to court if need be.

"Eventually. We understand this will take some time, but this is the foundation. The foundation to finally secure what's rightfully ours ... we don't want everything, we just want a share," Cameron said.

As a starting point, Cameron suggested a revenue-sharing split of 75 per cent to the province and 25 per cent to First Nations.

Last winter, the FSIN threatened to take legal action against the province and blockade highways when the Saskatchewan First Act was announced.

The act, which was passed earlier this year maintains that the province has exclusive jurisdiction over natural resources.

"We're reigniting a claim that has never been extinguished, that is our rights to the lands, the resources that we are all sitting on, reside on and benefit from," Chief Erica Beaudin of Cowessess First Nation said.

"We will not stop until we have secured the future for the next seven generations."

In an email, the Government of Saskatchewan noted a statement of claim has yet to be served.

"The province is confident that The Saskatchewan First Act is constitutionally sound and is prepared to defend the Act in the case of a legal challenge," the email said.