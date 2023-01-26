There's a fee for that: City of Calgary launches first change to permit parking program

The city has launched the first of several changes to its 2023 residential parking permit program, and if you think parking permits are now going to cost you, you're right.

The newly-launched market permit allows residents of eligible large, multi-residential buildings built after 1945 to park within 150 metres of their building.

Residents of such buildings are now ineligible for standard residential parking permits (RPPs), so the city is introducing the market permit as an alternative for people who live in residential parking zones (RPZ) who need a parking spot.

Market permit fees vary from $150/month for the city centre, to $100/month for inner city, to $75 a month in the suburbs.

A low-income market permit is also available through the fair entry program.

Eligible residents only need to apply if they don't have an existing RPP or once that RPP expires. Only one market permit is allowed per residence.

RESIDENTIAL PARKING PERMITS

Residents who live in detached or semi-detached homes, or duplexes, are eligible for up to three standard residential parking permits and two visitor permits. People who live in small multi-residential buildings and large ones built before 1945 are eligible for one select permit, which allows a resident or visitor to park on-street in their RPZ.

Starting around mid-2023, there will be a fee for RPPS, ranging from $100 for the first permit to $250 for the third. Each permit is good for two years.

Visitor permits cost $150 apiece, and the term is for two years.

The new fees, the city's release says, "will allow the program to become self-funded and encourage the use of available off-street parking."

"These fee changes provide transparency of the RPP program costs, which previously have not been reflecting the actual expense of administering the program and moves it closer to the vision of long-term sustainability," said Ward 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott, in a release.

"Rolling out the new fee structure will allow the parking program to pay for itself," Walcott added, "And it is my hope that any surpluses will be re-invested in the areas they were generated in, enhancing the public realm to make these communities more attractive and vibrant."

"The revised RPP program continues to make on-street parking available for residents while also considering the long-term benefits for all Calgarians," added Calgary Parking manager Chris Blaschuk. "By limiting on-street parking for residents who have access to off-street parking, we’re optimizing parking availability without requiring additional physical space.

"And by making the RPP program self-sustaining," he added, "we’ll have more opportunity to increase our overall parking revenue contribution to the city, investing those dollars back into our communities."

For more information on the RPP program, the new fee structure and to apply for a market permit, visit https://www.calgaryparking.com/parkingpermits.