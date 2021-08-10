'There's a fourth wave coming': N.B. health officials urge younger population to get vaccinated for COVID-19

With cases climbing in the Moncton region, younger age groups are being urged to get vaccinated for COVID-19, as many of the current cases are not fully immunized, according to public health.

“We know there’s a fourth wave coming and we really want that population to be as protected as possible,” said the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Jennifer Russell.

Russell says it’s still possible to catch COVID-19 when you’re fully vaccinated, however, if there are symptoms, they will be mild. It is hoped this will also help with the province's health-care system.

"You can see what's happening in the U.S. The ICUs are filled... so, we wouldn't want to find ourselves in that situation,” said Russell.

In an effort to ramp up vaccinations within the younger population, public health is working to create pop-up vaccination clinics on university campuses.

According to Russell, public health is also planning to set up 19 Regional Health Authority clinics across the province.

“All my friends have gotten it. I have one friend in particular that is particularly against it. Very anti-vax,” said Stacie Smith, who has attended university in Saint John, N.B.

“I like to think of it as, it’s kind of like a university group project. If one person in the group isn’t doing their part, the whole team, the whole community is failing,” said Katelynn Shaffer, from Riverview N.B.

Those under the age of 40 are currently the lowest percentage of individuals who are fully vaccinated. Alistair Bursey, a pharmacist in Fredericton, says he’s starting to see more younger people come in to get their dose.

"If you don't have your two doses, you have a significant susceptibility to catching the Delta variant and spreading the Delta variant, and that's what we're telling patients," said Bursey.

As of Tuesday, 69.9 per cent of the eligible population in New Brunswick have been fully vaccinated. But public health is still urging those who haven't gotten their shot, to do so now.