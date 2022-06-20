There's a ketchup-flavoured popsicle coming to Vancouver and here's how to try it

First there was macaroni-and-cheese ice cream, now there's a ketchup-flavoured popsicle.

The first was a soon-sold-out "refreshing" offer from Kraft Heinz south of the border last summer. The second is a product that will be available in Canada, but only for a very limited time.

"Celebrate the summer with the Frenchsicle," says Clubhouse Canada in an advisory about the questionable snack.

The company that owns French's says the frozen tomato ketchup treat will be "popping up across Canada for a limited time."

In Vancouver, it will be available for a few hours only: between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Those willing to try the popsicles, which are made in collaboration with the Canadian ice pop company Happy Pops, can pick theirs up at 609 Granville St., near the intersection with Dunsmuir Street.

The popsicles were previously available in Leamington, Ont., where all of the tomatoes used in French's ketchup are grown.

Vancouver residents will be the second to try out the popsicles. They'll be available in Toronto the next day.

While the reviews are uncertain, there are benefits to the pop-up ice pops shops.

For every Frenchsicle given away, the company will donate two means to Food Banks Canada, it says.

Anyone feeling left out has the option to make their own at home, using ketchup, tomato juice and hot sauce. French's posted the recipe online.

Each popsicle has approximately 48 calories, and about half of the sodium the average person needs in a day, based on Health Canada data.