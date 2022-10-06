'There’s a lot of need in the city': Saskatoon cheer crates feed 750 families for thanksgiving

A Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation (SPSF) initiative will provide 750 families with food donations just in time for Thanksgiving.

Canpotex has committed to supporting the ‘Cheer Crate’ program at a cost of $75,000 for three years.

“We just feel so good about being able to provide that kind of cheer to families and make them feel important,” foundation executive director Zeba Ahmad told CTV News.

As a sign of appreciation, the initiative has been renamed to Canpotex cheer crate program.

“Canpotex helps ensure the world is able to grow the food it needs by exporting potash, an important fertilizer, to over 40 overseas countries worldwide,” said Canpotex CEO Gord McKenzie in a press release.

“However, addressing food security right here at home is also a priority for Canpotex, which is why we are thrilled to partner with the SPSF on ensuring important programs like the SPSF cheer crates can be sustained and children across our city have access to the nutrition they need.”

The cheer crate campaign was started in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to offer extra support to families. Something Ahmad said will continue thanks to donations from Campotex, Dakota Dunes Community Development Corporation and individual donors.

“For many kids, school is their primary source of nutrition throughout the day. So we had lots of companies and people step up and say, ‘We want to help.’ So that's how we started doing cheer crates,” she said.

“We know lots of families have been challenged, just with jobs, or through the pandemic. There's a lot of need in the city. And even now, the need is there. Our volunteers have all stepped up to say, ‘as long if you continue to do this, we will continue to volunteer.’ And of course, Canpotex coming on has been the most wonderful gift for this for us to know that we can continue providing this kind of nutrition.”

Cheer crates were prepared on Wednesday morning and will be delivered to families over the next few days, Ahmad said.

To maintain privacy for the families receiving help, teachers pick up the cheer crates for the families and either drop them off or arrange for pickup, she said.

Each crate is worth about $100 and is stocked with essentials like milk, butter, eggs, carrots, potatoes, and cereals. Ahmad said they also include activities and other items for families.

“We did Frisbees, coloring books, crayons, hygiene items, toothbrushes, we always try and get toothbrushes and toothpaste. So we always have some kind of activity item, which was the Frisbee this time.”