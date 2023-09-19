There’s a need for more plasma donors in Greater Sudbury

In Sudbury, officials with Canadian Blood Services are explaining the ins and outs of plasma donation and why getting first-time donors to sign up is so important to the local community -- and beyond.

In Sudbury, there are about 2,700 regular donors, but the need is much greater.

“We need about 5,000 donors in Sudbury – we have a very small but committed donor base,” said Teri-Mai Armstrong of Canadian Blood Services.

While many people think about signing up for blood donations, officials said getting first-time donors for plasma isn’t as easy.

“It’s actually the same as donating blood, the process is very, very similar,” Armstrong said.

“The only difference is that we’re only taking your plasma, so we don’t take your red cells, or your iron ... When we take the plasma, you’re able to give every six days because it’s that easy on your body to give.”

A lot of the confusion comes from residents not understanding the importance of plasma and why it is needed, as well as who can and can’t donate.

“Even if you’re on medications, most medications are acceptable for plasma,” she said.

“People with diabetes might think they’re ineligible, they are eligible, people who have had cancer before can donate, so the eligibility requirements have really opened up.”

Plasma can be used by all patients, unlike blood, which you need to have matching type.

Joe Berthelot has donated more than 100 times.

“I feel very comfortable in giving it,” Berthelot said.

“I’ve done it so often now that it’s nothing scary, and nobody should be scared of donating because it helps. If people only knew that plasma is almost more important than ‘O’ blood.”

Armstrong said a big hurdle to get first timers in the door is the unknowns, but the team at the clinic is always happy to answer questions, do pre-screenings and help with any preparation before your lifesaving donation.