There's a new way to see what all the wait times are like at Toronto Pearson

Toronto Pearson International Airport travellers can now see all of the real-time wait times from security to baggage claim.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) confirmed to CTV News Toronto their new airport wait times dashboard launched on Sept. 23.

On Pearson’s dashboard, users can see how many long it will take them to get through security and U.S. customs in both terminals 1 and 3, and whether or not it’s ‘normal’ or ‘busy’ in the area. It also displays all of the airline check-in counters and points out which ones are closed.

Then, on the arrivals side, the dashboard shows how long the line is at Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) at each terminal.

Travellers can look at the ‘baggage status’ of all of the day’s incoming flights, showing the flight number, terminal, and the carousel travellers can expect to see their bags come from.

It also displays the current status of where the bags are, by showing whether bag delivery is in progress, complete, or delayed.

Pearson reminds travellers wait times may vary, and travellers looking to the dashboard for guidance are advised to consider the times as an estimate.

“You may experience longer wait times than indicated,” the website reads.

In September, Toronto Pearson was ranked one of the worst-largest airports in North America in overall satisfaction. The airport ranked so low mainly due to how many people were flying through the airport, and the increased complaints of flight delays, long lines and lost baggage.

On top of the dashboard, Pearson has an “at-a-glance” resource of the airport’s operations, which gives passengers insight into what its performance is like from the percentage of flights that are on time to the average time it takes for travellers to get their luggage.

Rachel Bertone, a senior communications advisor to the GTAA, said this, on top of the live wait times dashboard, “shows that our collaboration with partners is helping to reduce wait times and delays.”

“Both of these tools are part of our commitment to transparency and putting more information in the hands of our passengers to keep them informed and prepared for their airport experience.”