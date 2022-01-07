There's a trail in Ottawa where you can skate through an orchard

For anyone looking to spend more time outdoors, there’s a skating trail that winds through an orchard in Ottawa.

Located just outside of Metcalfe in a place called York's Corners, the RiverOak Skating Trail is filled with winter fun where you can skate through the woods.

"We have about four acres of ice that goes through our orchard and sugar bush, and other spots on the property for people to enjoy. Go up and down the hills, and around the corners and such, just have fun skating around," says Trevor Jamieson with RiverOak Skating Trail. "We have about three and a half kilometres of trails."

Now in its fifth season, there’s even a new addition coming later this month,

"Some skate park stuff, it will be up-and-coming very shortly. So, you can test your skills with a couple of jumps and ramps and stuff like that - a little bit of skate-cross type stuff," says Jamieson.

If you prefer to keep both skates on the ice, there’s an area with nets; and, of course, a set-your-own-pace adventure amongst the trees and nature,

"It’s so pretty," says Michelle Wilson, who visited on Friday with her family.

"We’re just having a nice skate through the trees; we’ve never been here before, we’re excited," said her sister Lillie Wilson.

The skating trail, enjoyed by those skating when CTV News Ottawa visited on Friday,

"We’re from Niagara, we’re up here visiting family and we’re going for a skate. We’re enjoying the great outdoors and just having fun," says Ryan Boss.

Denis Baudin was skating with his daughter.

"It’s definitely a nice alternative to the canal, for sure; and, being in nature is just nice - the sun, and the snow falling down, it’s just beautiful."

An adult day pass costs $16; youth and seniors are $12 (plus HST).There are also options for family, multi-day, as well as even season passes.

According to their website, the trail is open Wednesday to Sunday with various hours.

"It’s a blast, seeing kids of all ages; and, adults becoming kids again," says Jamieson.