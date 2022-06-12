'There's literally something for everybody': Windsor’s west end market returns

Windsor’s Sandwich Towne Market is back for its second season.

The Sunday afternoon market is scheduled to run twice every month this summer until the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Organizers with the Sandwich Towne BIA say they’re excited to host dozens of vendors along with local makers and creators in the Hurricane’s Pub parking lot.

“There'll be a lot of really cool eateries that we have here,” says coordinator Tom Coke. “You can sample and purchase directly from them but it’s local businesses that are selling everything from jewelry to clothes to accessories. There's literally something for everybody.”

Coke says the market fills a void on the west end of Windsor that had been missing until last year.

“To be able to connect, to be able to have a market that's really in tune with the vibe of Sandwich Town which is much more laid back, very easygoing, very warm, very welcoming, very friendly, and to have a market that mirrors the overall vibe and feel of the community is important.,” Coke says.

Vendors will be on hand from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on the following dates rain or shine: