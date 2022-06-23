'There's no answers': Vigil held for woman after remains found in landfill

A vigil was held for Rebecca Contois, 24, on Wednesday evening, the day after police confirmed her remains were found at the Brady Road Resource Management Facility.

“[Rebecca] loved a lot of people and she was very kind hearted,” said Darryl Contois, a family friend who helped organize the vigil.

He noted the discovery of the remains helps to give Rebecca’s family closure.

“She’s not laying in a landfill site. She’s going to be with her other family,” Darryl said.

Winnipeg police officers recently found Rebecca’s remains in the Brady Road landfill after her partial remains were discovered outside of an Edison Avenue apartment building in May.

Police said Rebecca was the victim of a “horrifically grisly” homicide.

Darryl said that Rebecca’s family is in a lot of pain.

“[Her mom] looks at her pictures, that’s the only reminder she has,” he said.

“Not able to say ‘I love you.’ To talk to her. There’s no answers. Just looking and crying.”

Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to Rebecca’s death. The charge has not been proven in court.

