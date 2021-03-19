The sister of Michael Kovrig said the runup to his trial Monday in China has been a “scary, intense time,” though she still holds out hope that there could still be a separate resolution to his and fellow Canadian Michael Spavor’s detention.

“It feels it feels like we're in the final act. The problem is there's no script, nor is it written that the Michaels get freed and everything works out well,” Ariana Botha told CTV’s Your Morning on Friday, just hours after Spavor’s trial on suspicion of espionage concluded behind closed doors.

The two men were detained in China in December 2018 on allegations of state spying, largely seen in the West as retaliation for the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in connection with a U.S. extradition request. Canadian officials announced this past Wednesday that the trials for Spavor and Kovrig, a former diplomat, would take place Friday and Monday, respectively.

Following Spavor’s hearing, the Dandong Intermediate People’s Court said it would set a date for a verdict at a later time, which Botha said was something she had been hoping for.

“We were prepared for the fact that and hoped for the fact that the verdicts would likely be delayed and there wouldn't be a conviction in the same day,” she said. “It sort of extends our chances, I suppose, of securing their freedom.”

However, the conviction rate in criminal charges in China hovers around 99 per cent, and Botha acknowledged the sentence is completely in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.

“We’re well aware that the trials are somewhat meaningless in the sense that these are innocent men and it doesn't really matter what they say or do, and if things carry on they'll be found guilty. So our hope is for a resolution before it gets to that,” she said.

She said Kovrig’s last consular visit was in January, but that her brother is strong and resilient and has been trying to use his time to better himself, rather than wasting it.

“I want him to know he hasn't been forgotten about and that there's a whole world of people out here that care so much and that we're right there beside him holding him up and trying to get him to maintain this exceptional strength just a little bit longer,” she said.