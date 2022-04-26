'There's people dying': Woman in need of surgery and transplant meets with legislators

Terry Rebalkin has been a frequent visitor to the emergency ward as she awaits thyroid surgery and a kidney transplant.

“I’ve been treated horribly when I’ve gone to the Emergency Room,” she said. “Not getting the care that I need, not getting a bed.”

The Saskatoon resident has known for over a decade that she needs a kidney transplant.

However, now she needs thyroid surgery first. She’s been unable to get treatment because there are no beds available.

“I just want some respect and I want my surgery,” said Rebalkin. “I just want it and I want to be able to stay in the hospital because I need to be there for three to five days.”

Rebalkin traveled to the provincial legislature Tuesday and watched her situation be brought up during Question Period by the opposition critic for health, NDP MLA Vicki Mowat.

“For people like Theresa Rebalkin, this isn’t a problem that she can ignore,” Mowat said.

“She’s joined us on the floor of the assembly today because she’s frustrated and she’s tired of waiting in pain.”

Rebalkin was offered a meeting with the Minster of Health, Paul Merriman.

“I welcome Miss Rebalkin to her legislative assembly,” said Merriman. “I’ve committed to be able meet and sit down with them after Question Period.”

Rebalkin said she came to meet with the health minister as a representative of those in the province awaiting surgery.

“I’ve come down here just so that I could speak for everybody that is having issues for not getting their surgeries,” she said.

Rebalkin explained that the situation for those in Saskatchewan like herself, has potentially fatal consequences.

“There’s people dying from things like this. Dying in waiting rooms.”

Rebalkin came to the legislative building with a tentative date for her surgery in late May.

She called her meeting with the health minister “a small step forward” and hopes that now her surgery won’t be cancelled due to a lack of beds.