The Downtown Winnipeg Biz has some 'cool' new places for Winnipeggers to sit back and relax.

Local artists have been crafting 'Snowfas' – sofas carved out of snow.

(Source: Jamie Dowsett/ CTV News Winnipeg)

Pamela Hardman, a spokesperson for the Downtown Winnipeg Biz, said the Snowfas were made by local artists in collaboration with Festival du Voyageur.

There are seven Snowfas around the downtown area, which Hardman said she hopes will draw people in from the river walk and other parts of the city.

(Source: Jamie Dowsett/ CTV News Winnipeg)

"We are showing Winnipeggers that there's ‘snow place like home’ by giving them somewhere to visit and something cool they can find right in their own backyard," Hardman said.

(Source: Jamie Dowsett/ CTV News Winnipeg)

Each Snowfa has a sign directing people to local businesses or restaurants.

The Downtown Biz encourages visitors to sit down and enjoy a treat, or take a break. Hardman said visitors are welcome to snap a picture and post it on social media with the hashtag "find it downtown."