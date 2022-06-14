'There's something for everyone': 2022 Memorial Cup includes hockey, concerts, themed parties and more

The final schedule for the 2022 Memorial Cup was made public Tuesday and the event will have plenty of options for attendees both on and off the ice.

The tournament, which starts in Saint John, N.B., on Monday, will not only include on-ice entertainment at the city's TD Station, but also three nights of fireworks and a concert series, which will include performers such as Joel Plaskett Emergency, David Myles, Matt Mays, Allan Doyle and Classified.

There will also be themed street closures around the city's uptown, the grand opening of a permanent ball hockey rink and several public viewing areas.

John Eisner has been to three Memorial Cup tournaments in the past and says he's looking forward to this year's event just as much.

"This group has gone over and above, it's just amazing. That's why I'm here today. I've been to three and I wanted to hear about what else they're bringing to the table, and they've hit the community and that's great for Saint John," said Eisner.

Mark-Anthony Ashfield, chair of the event’s host committee, says tickets are still available but is expecting a sold-out crowd.

"There's going to be a limited opportunity for tickets, so I would encourage everybody to get their tickets and get a chance to participate in it," he said.

"Events like this don't come our way very often and it's unlikely to be back anytime soon, so don't miss out on this opportunity. There's something for everyone."

The theme for this year's event, which runs from June 20 to 29, is "One For All."

Full coverage of the 2022 Memorial Cup can be found on TSN and TSN.ca.