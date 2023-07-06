There's still a heat warning in Windsor-Essex
Another day, another heat warning in Windsor-Essex.
Although areas near the lakes could be slightly cooler than regions further inland, hot and humid air continues to bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.
Residents are reminded to watch for the effects of heat illness including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.
Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Thursday: Increasing cloudiness. 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 6 or high.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 17.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
