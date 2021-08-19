There's still time to donate to the Best First Day community-wide school supplies drive

The Thames Valley Education Foundation, United Way, and The Salvation Army are working together to help support students this September as they go back to school with the Best First Day community-wide school supplies drive.

According to the United Way's website, "Last year, the annual community-wide drive was able to deliver nearly 3,000 backpacks full of supplies to students of all ages in need across the entire Thames Valley district, in addition to Indigenous communities, the LDCSB, and several community agencies. Amid the financial strain many families are facing with COVID-19, there is an anticipated increased need among students for school supplies."

Digital shopping allowing for donations to be made from the comfort of your own home.

Best First Day is collecting supplies for:

Elementary school

Backpacks

Markers/Pencil Crayons

Lunch Bags

Pencils

Pencil Cases

Water bottle

Notebooks

Scissors

Glue sticks

Secondary school

Backpacks

Markers

Pencil crayons

Scientific Calculators

Water bottle

Binders

Notebooks

Paper

The drive ends on September 3, 2021.

September is almost here. Let’s equip children for the #bestfirstday back-to-school! The @LdnPoliceAssoc is collecting backpacks and supplies for students of all ages. To donate, call 519-673-5737 to arrange a drop off or simply donate at https://t.co/kp69D7wtTE. @unitedwayemca pic.twitter.com/ot3kNumeHv