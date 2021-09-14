'There's too much risk ': N.S. delays entering Phase 5 of COVID-19 reopening plan until early October

Health officials in Nova Scotia have decided to delay moving into Phase 5 of its COVID-19 reopening plan until at least Oct. 4.

In a live COVID-19 news conference on Tuesday, Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson said due to current epidemiology in the province and the Atlantic region, it is not the time to move into the final stage.

"We've been successful using our multi-layer and very successful approach. The best way to protect yourself, your family and your community is to get vaccinated,” said Thompson.

In an news release on Tuesday, Premier Tim Houston said all current restrictions will remain in place until at least Oct. 4.

“By then, we hope to have improved epidemiology of the virus and we will have surpassed our 75 per cent vaccination target. Our proof of full vaccination policy will also be finalized and implemented for activities like going to restaurants, gyms, movies, performances and events. This will allow us to safely lift the gathering limit and other restrictions," said Houston in the release.

During Tuesday's live news conference, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said the province will be very close to reaching its 75 per cent vaccine goal on Wednesday based on appointments that are currently booked. He says that could change though if people do not show up to those appointments.

As of Tuesday, 78.8 per cent of Nova Scotia's population had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 72.7 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

To date, 1,471,980 vaccine have been administered in the province.

Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 18 recoveries, increasing the total number of active cases in the province to 173.

Strang also spoke about events taking place at several large arts and entertainment facilities prior to Oct. 4 to which tickets have already been sold.

Strang says those events can proceed without following gathering limits, as long as the facility has a policy requiring spectators to be fully vaccinated and wear masks.

RESTRICTION CHANGES ON OCT. 4

Beginning Oct. 4, individuals who are age 12 and older will be required to provide proof of full vaccination to participate in most events and activities that bring groups of people together.

Health officials say, while the policy is not yet final, it will apply to:

full-service restaurants where patrons sit at tables to be served, both indoors and on patios

liquor licensed establishments, casinos and other gaming establishments, both indoors and on patios

indoor and outdoor fitness and recreation facilities such as gyms, yoga studios, pools and arenas, as well as fitness classes

indoor and outdoor leisure facilities and businesses such as dance and music lessons, climbing facilities, escape rooms, pottery painting, indoor play places, arcades, shooting ranges, go-carts and outdoor adventure

indoor and outdoor festivals, special events, and arts and culture events and venues such as theatre performances, concerts and movie theatres, unless they are outdoor events held in public spaces with no specific entry point, such as Nocturne

participants and spectators for indoor and outdoor sports practices, games, competitions and tournaments

indoor and outdoor extracurricular school-based activities, including sports

bus, boat and walking tours

museums, public libraries and the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

indoor and outdoor events and activities such as receptions, social events, conferences and training that are hosted by a recognized business or organization

indoor and outdoor wedding and funeral ceremonies, receptions and visitation that are hosted by a recognized business or organization

Public Health says proof of vaccination will not be required under the provincewide policy for employees of businesses and organizations that offer the above events and activities.

Proof of vaccination will also not be required for most places that don't facilitate formal gatherings, such as:

retail stores

financial institutions

food establishments that primarily offer fast food, takeout and delivery

professional services such as accountants and lawyers

personal services such as hair salons, barber shops, spas and body art

health-care services and health professions such as doctors' offices, dental care, massage therapy and physiotherapy

rental accommodations such as hotel rooms, cottages and campgrounds

faith services

school-based activities that take place during the school day, before and after school programs and school buses

business meetings and other activities where the general public is not present

places where government services are offered

food banks, shelters, Family Resource Centres and adult day programs for seniors or people with disabilities

informal gatherings at a private residence

"Businesses and organizations are encouraged to set their own vaccination policies," wrote the province in a release. "Any policies should take legal and ethical implications into consideration. People who are not fully vaccinated need to be able to access essential services."

CHILDREN WHO TURNED 12 BETWEEN JAN. 1 AND OCT. 4

Public health says children who turned 12 between Jan. 1 and Oct. 4 this year will have until Dec. 31 to attend events and activities in the province while they get vaccinated.

"Children who turn 12 after Oct. 4 will have three months from their birthday," read the release.