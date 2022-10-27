'There should be an uproar about how this case has gone': Time running out for appeal of sentence in starvation case

Florence Girard is never far from her sister’s heart.

“She didn’t deserve this. She was so sweet and funny,” said Sharon Bursey, adding that not a day goes by that she doesn’t think of her sister.

“So-called friends tell me it’s over and I need to get over it, but this is never going to be over,” she said.

Girard, who had Down syndrome, died at the home of her caregiver, Astrid Dahl, in 2018. The 54-year-old had been neglected and malnourished, weighing just 50 pounds at the time of her death. She hadn’t been to a doctor in four years.

Dahl was convicted of failing to provide the necessities of life and given a conditional sentence to be served in the community.

“She should have gone to jail,” said Bursey.

Bursey sent a letter to the prosecutor, urging the Crown to appeal the sentence. The 30-day appeal period runs out in a couple of days.

CTV News contacted the B.C. Prosecution Service, but was told in an email that no decision on an appeal had been made.

“There should be an uproar about how this case has gone,” said Selena Martin of the Home Share Caregivers Association, who joins Bursey in calling for the sentence to be appealed.

“It makes me feel like … Florence didn’t matter," she said. "(Other people) have gone to jail for what this caregiver did, and for some reason, she’s not going to jail.”

In a letter to the prosecutor, Down Syndrome BC said that it echoes the sentiments of Bursey.

“The lack of appropriate punishment in this case sends a message to the public and to possible future offenders that the life of a person who has Down syndrome is disposable. This is unacceptable,” the letter reads.

Bursey said trying to get justice for her sister has taken a toll on her own health.

“I’m not the same person I used to be. I don’t even leave my house rarely anymore,” she said.

What makes the loss of her sister even more difficult is knowing how much her sister cared for Dahl.

“Astrid was supposed to love my sister," she said. "My sister loved her.”