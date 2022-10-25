There was a humidex on this late October day
It has been a warm fall day in the capital; so warm that Environment Canada recorded a humidex in the afternoon.
The temperature reached 20.1 C at 4 p.m. with a humidex of 25.
Ottawa is in the midst of a summerlike heatwave, with at least one more day of above-average temperatures in the forecast.
While Tuesday was warm, it didn't break a temperature record. The record-high for Oct. 25 is 23.9 C.
A chance of periods of drizzle is in the overnight forecast with a low of 12 C, which is still well above the average low of around 1 C.
It will be even warmer in Ottawa Wednesday with humidity later in the day. The forecast high is 22 C with a humidex of 25 The record-high for Oct. 26 is 22.2 C.
Expect mainly cloudy skies and a chance of drizzle during the day and showers in the evening.
Things will cool down on Thursday – expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 11 C. Friday's forecast high is in the single-digits.
