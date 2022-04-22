'There was only one Guy Lafleur': Maritime hockey fans mourn the death of 'The Flower'

Guy Lafleur was a rare athlete who managed to transcend his sport. ‘The Flower’ wasn’t just a hockey player, he was a Canadian icon.

Many Maritime hockey fans are now mourning the loss of their childhood idol, after news Lafleur passed away at the age of 70 after a battle with lung cancer.

"There was only one Guy Lafleur," said Habs fan Eric MacRae.

MacRae, who has Lafleur memorabilia displayed in his basement, says one of his fondest memories is the time he spent an hour with the hockey legend at an event in Membertou, N.S.

"God love him. We had a great chat, took different pictures. (He) signed cards, signed a jersey for me, signed my hat. I had a Guy Lafleur hat on, couldn't do enough for you,” said MacRae.

Bobby Smith, president of the Halifax Mooseheads, played with the five-time Stanley Cup champion for a short time in the mid-1980s, when the two suited up for the Montreal Canadiens.

“I knew him as an opponent and I was fortunate enough to know him as a teammate as well,” said Smith.

“As they said in French, ‘le demon blond,’ the blond devil, and he'd fly down that right wing with the blonde hair flying out the back, and he played with such a reckless abandon.”

For more than 30 years, Dave LeBlanc has been the public address announcer at Sydney’s Centre 200. He grew up a Red Wings fan during The Flower's heyday, but says watching him was still a treat.

“To see him zoom down the right wing, with the jersey blowing in the breeze, and to wind up from the top of the circle in that patented spot, whether he scored or not, it was legendary and it was great to see,” said LeBlanc.

Even after his playing days were over, Lafleur remained an icon. His approachable demeanour at alumni games and charity events helped his legend grow.

“They (fans) were just thrilled to be in the same building as him and to watch him play. They didn't think of him as Guy Lafleur the old timer, they thought of him as Guy Lafleur the great hockey player," said LeBlanc.

His fans say Lafleur is a legend who won’t soon be forgotten.

“I'll always remember him with the hair flowing and the smile on his face,” said MacRae.

“I'll never forget the last time I met him.”

Lafleur leaves behind his wife Lise, his sons Martin and Mark, his mother Pierrette Lafleur, his granddaughter Sienna-Rose and his sisters Lise, Gisèle, Suzanne and Lucie.