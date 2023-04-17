'There was two of them and one of me': Windsorite defends his actions in death of London man

Harpreet Majhail, 38, is charged with second degree murder in the death of Mohammed Al Dubaisi, 20.

He died on June 15, 2021 after suffering 13 “sharp force” stab wounds — four of which were fatal, including two that ruptured Al Dubaisi’s heart, according to a forensic pathologist.

Majhail told the jury of 13 people he didn’t know Al Dubaisi, who was a friend of Nazar Akobyan.

Akobyan was upset Majhail was dating his ex-girlfriend.

Akobyan and Al Dubaisi went to the woman’s apartment building where Majhail says they were “unannounced, unwelcome and uninvited.”

A fight broke out outside the building between the three men.

“There was two of them and one of me,” Majhail testified. “They surrounded me in a way I couldn’t run. I couldn’t go anywhere.”

Majhail told the jury he was unarmed but Akobyan had a knife and Al Dubaisi was armed with a gun, which was pointed at Majhail.

“I reacted. I didn’t have time to think,” he said. “It was like adrenaline or something took over.”

Majhail said he kicked Akobyan, the knife fell to the ground and as he was picking it up, he was struck in the back of the head with what he now believes was Al Dubaisi’s gun.

“He was gonna kill me,” Majhail testified.

At one point during the altercation, Majhail told the jury he had Akobyan pinned to the ground.

“I could have stabbed him (Akobyan) 100 times but I didn’t want to hurt anybody,” said Majhail. “The entire fight I was trying to get away.”

Majhail testified Al Dubaisi struck him with a gun and pulled him off Akobyan.

Majhail said Al Dubaisi was grabbing him from the front; Akobyan from the back when he managed to get the knife.

“I don’t know I’m stabbing him (Al Dubaisi),” Majhail testified.

Akobyan put Majhail in a choke hold and he testified that as he was “passing out” he saw “Mo (Al Dubaisi) fall from the corner of my eye,” and Majhail said to Akobyan, “’your friends hurt. Your friends dead.’”

Majhail testified he was unarmed when the fight started but when it was over he did have a knife in his pocket, which he threw to the ground.

“After the incident, it was just a blur,” Majhail testified.

His lawyer Liam O’Connor asked, “did you go there that night to murder Mr. Al Dubaisi?”

“No,” Majhail replied.

He will continue his evidence Tuesday in Superior court.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Edward Tweedie, a forensic pathologist testified there was cannabis in Al Dubaisi’s system but no alcohol in his blood.