'There were a lot of tears': Sask. woman's posthumous gift lifts TeleMiracle total to new heights

A Saskatchewan farmer’s legacy lives on through her donation to TeleMiracle.

Eva Morgan died last year, at 99 years old.

But that didn't stop her from making the largest single donation in TeleMiracle history of $1.7 million.

Her donation was announced Sunday night, in the final hours of the legendary Saskatchewan telethon.

Richard Kies, the executive director of the Kinsmen Foundation, said volunteers became emotional when Morgan’s donation amount was announced.

“There were a lot of tears in the building,” Kies told CTV News.

Morgan was a teacher until she married her husband, John. The couple ran a grain and cattle farm near Moose Jaw.

Kies said Morgan looked forward to TeleMiracle each year.

“I think what's really neat about Eva’s story is that she was just a very regular Saskatchewan person — not somebody who displayed a lot of wealth during her lifetime, but through a life’s worth of work, managed to acquire some assets and then was generous enough to leave them to TeleMiracle when she passed,” Kies said.

“We can’t express how humble we are that people would think to leave their legacy with TeleMiracle and help so many people across the province.”

Morgan’s donation contributed to the overall record-breaking fundraised total of $8 million.

The previous record was set in 2018 at $7 million.

The live 20-hour televised telethon is in its 46th year.

TeleMiracle proceeds are granted through the Kinsmen Foundation, given to Saskatchewan families needing specialized mobility equipment and assistance with medical travel.