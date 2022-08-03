'There were no shots fired': RCMP debunk reports of active shooter in Port Hardy, B.C.

Mounties on northern Vancouver Island are debunking online reports of an active shooter Tuesday night in the Port Hardy, B.C., area.

The local RCMP says officers responded to a 911 call around 7:45 p.m. reporting someone was in the bushes and may have a gun in the Gray Street area in the town centre.

Responding officers found and arrested a man matching the witness description but no weapon was found.

Rumours began circulating online that an active shooter was in the area with possibly multiple victims.

"We can confirm that there were no shots fired," said Staff-Sgt. Andrew Phillips of the Port Hardy RCMP in a statement Wednesday.

"We would like to urge the community to be careful with the information they post online to avoid unnecessary confusion and panic," he added.

The RCMP say officers have interviewed the initial 911 caller and continue to investigate the circumstances of the report.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.