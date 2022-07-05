'There were screaming voices': Man gunned down outside Surrey, B.C., hotel

Homicide investigators believe a deadly daylight shooting outside a Surrey, B.C., hotel Monday was targeted.

Cellphone video captured at the scene shows the body of a man lying on the concrete in the hotel parking lot. A witness said paramedics had been trying to save the victim, but he did not survive.

Bullets began flying around 5 p.m. at the Days Inn Hotel on King George Boulevard. One witness working nearby heard the sound of four or five gunshots.

“I heard them and then there were screaming voices as well, so I right away called the police,” said Simran Kaur.

Another witness, who did not want to be identified, said he also heard gunfire.

“The cops came and I went to see what happened and there was a body, like a dead body,” the witness said.

Kaur said it was frightening to realize someone had been shot and killed.

A suspect vehicle described as an older model silver four-dour Infiniti sedan was seen fleeing the area. Police are trying to figure out if a burnt out vehicle located a short time later, near 96 Avenue and 124 Street, is connected to the shooting.

The shooting and subsequent car fire have all the hallmarks of a gang-style hit, but police have yet to confirm if they are connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict. Surrey RCMP said early indications are the shooting was targeted.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case, but did not return requests from CTV News for more information about the murder.