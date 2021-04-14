There will be jobs this summer, Timmins chamber assures students

Despite lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Timmins Chamber of Commerce is assuring students there are jobs waiting for them.

The chamber is hosting a virtual job fair on Thursday, aimed at connecting youths and employers.

“Well from the feedback that we’ve received for this job fair, there are plenty of opportunities for students this summer in Timmins," said Carmen Swartz, the chamber's manager of business services. "So whether it be students from the high school level, college or university, there are opportunities out there."

Swartz said 16 employers are participating in the fair, including representatives from the retail, forestry and farming sectors.

“One of our members, Hassen Farms, is actually going to be live in his barn with his cows and he will be able to give students a real picture of what they can expect this summer," she said.

Nicole Gagain, owner of Maid to Order Custom Cleaning, said she's going to tune in to the session with hopes of maybe finding an additional employee.

Word-of-mouth works best

“Word-of-mouth, I find, has worked best when somebody knows somebody," Gagain said. "When somebody knows the way Maid to Order Custom Cleaning operates and they say oh my goodness my mother-in-law would love to do this.”

Gagain's son, Hunter, likes helping with the family business, but he's also interested to hear what other employers might have available

“I’m looking for something that will you know, kind of guide me towards the kind of career path I want to go and it’s difficult to find employment that is available and that will last and good for a student,” he said.

The chamber said the fair runs on Zoom from 1:30 to 2:30 on April 15, and said another goal of the session is to ensure everyone knows about their website and to check it daily.