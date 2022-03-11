'There will be no occupation in Victoria': B.C. premier calls on convoy protesters to redirect efforts

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he's confident Victoria police are prepared for potential protests after an organiser of the so-called "Freedom Convoy" that occupied Ottawa said there were plans to come to British Columbia's capital.

"I know here in Victoria, Police Chief Del Manak has plans in place ready to go," said Horgan at a news conference Friday.

"There will be no occupation in Victoria based on what I've heard from Del Manak and the City of Victoria."

Horgan added that Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth was also keeping in touch with law enforcement groups across the province.

'GET A HOBBY'

In late January, a protest group describing itself as a "Freedom Convoy" occupied downtown Ottawa for several weeks.

In February, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked Canada's Emergency Act to help manage and clear out the protesters.

On Friday, Horgan said he hoped any potential protesters coming to Victoria would instead redirect their efforts to "positive outcomes."

"I would just say to those people, goodness me, get a hobby," said Horgan. "Find something else to do with your time."

"Ninety-four per cent of adults in British Columbia are vaccinated, so we are spending an awful lot of time with a small group of people who seem to have nothing better to do with their time besides drive around in circles honking their horns," he said.

CONVOY HEADING TO B.C.?

On Tuesday, James Bauder, an organizer of the "Freedom Convoy," said the group had plans to come to Victoria later this month.

The announcement, posted on social media, came after B.C.'s capital saw weeks of regular anti-COVID-mandate protests outside of the B.C. legislature in downtown Victoria.

On Tuesday, Victoria police said that while they cannot comment on specific operations, the department's general approach to protests is consistent.

"We protect public safety and ensure that people are able to exercise their rights to safe, peaceful and lawful protest," said VicPD spokesperson Const. Cam MacIntyre in a statement.

"Dangerous and/or unlawful acts are responded to with de-escalation and enforcement," he said.

Horgan made his comments Friday at a news conference about B.C.'s plans to accommodate refugees from Ukraine, as Russia's invasion of the country passes the two-week mark.

"I wish (the convoy protesters) would take some time to watch television and see the evening news about real tragedies and real disruptions in freedom that are going on in Europe right now," he said.

"Find a better way to give your energy to put it to positive outcomes," he said.

Horgan added that the province was lifting mandates at what he calls a reasonable pace.

B.C.'s mask mandate lifted on Friday, and the province announced it will be scrapping its vaccine passport system on April 8.