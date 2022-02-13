'There will be zero tolerance for illegal activity': Police continue clearing protesters in Windsor, Ont.

For the first time since increased enforcement began, Windsor police Chief Pam Mizuno addressed the media, saying she is proud of what she’s witnessed.

“What was achieved today up to this point is a huge step in the right direction. Officers today [Sunday] made several arrests and were able to seize vehicles of demonstrators in the area while police officers are authorized by law to use force.”

Mizuno goes on to say that she is not aware of any injuries as a result of any police interaction that has occurred since the onset of the protest.

“In addition, any unlawful activity in the area will not be tolerated and officers will take the necessary action to keep the peace and traffic flowing. There will be criminal consequences for those who interfere with or interrupt traffic flow.”

On the Ambassador Bridge, Mizuno said traffic will begin flowing across the busiest border crossing in North American when it is safe to do so, and ensures notification will be given when the bridge full re opens.

As of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Mizuno says there have been 25-30 arrests total and 12 vehicles towed.

Police say there will be "zero tolerance" for illegal activity.

The public is still being asked to avoid the area.

Business owners in the area of the demonstration are also asking people to remove their vehicles from private property.

There have been no reports of violence or injuries to demonstrators or police and no use of force has been needed.

STATEMENT FROM WINDSOR POLICE SERVICE

Throughout this demonstration, police have respected the protesters' freedom of expression and their right to a peaceful assembly. The importance of public safety remained the number one priority of officers with the goal being a peaceful resolution. Remaining committed to professionalism, keeping lines of communication open and using proper police discretion, guided our response to this major event.

The Windsor Police Service along with policing partners used a progressive approach by ensuring open lines of communication and continuous negotiations with protestors. During these negotiations, demonstrators were made aware that their actions were illegal and subject to arrest, specifically that they could be charged with mischief.

We also recognize the rights of the general public, local residents and businesses to a safe environment. Police used discretion during the course of the demonstration to avoid creating an unstable situation and potentially putting the public at risk. This exercising of police discretion should not be confused with lack of enforcement.

On Sunday, February 13, 2022, police at the demonstration site engaged protesters for the purpose of continued enforcement and several arrests were made. The arrested persons are all facing a charge of mischief. Multiple vehicles within the demonstration area were also seized.

You will see a continued police presence in the area in order to maintain an environment that is safe. In an effort to work towards resuming traffic flow, a continuous assessment of the situation is vital to ensure a sustainable solution.

https://t.co/RAJ5cHzIhD

STATEMENT FROM WINDSOR MAYOR DREW DILKENS

Friday evening, the City of Windsor and our partners – the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association and the Ontario Attorney General were successful in obtaining a time-limited injunction as a means towards ending the blockade.

Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end. Border crossings will reopen when it is safe to do so and I defer to police and border agencies to make that determination.

I want to offer my sincere thanks to all law enforcement personnel involved for their determined, yet compassionate approach to the occupation.

I also want to thank the residents of Windsor who were impacted by this protest and respected the process needed to find a resolution.

Canada is nation that believes in the right to freedom of speech and expression, but we are also bound by the rule of law.

Elected leaders, myself included, will be judged in the fullness of time on how we responded to the COVID-19 public health crisis. As the virus mutates, our response has, and must continue to evolve.

As Canadians, there is more that unites us, than divides us and we must all find the resolve to approach those who hold different views with tolerance and respect.

Illegal acts, blockades and hate speech must not be tolerated and should be denounced.

As Mayor of Windsor, I strongly urge all Provincial and Federal leaders to refrain from any divisive political rhetoric and redouble efforts to help all Canadians heal, as we emerge from almost two years of pandemic lockdowns and restrictions.

STATEMENT FROM PREMIER DOUG FORD

My statement on the illegal blockades in #Windsor and #Ottawa: pic.twitter.com/tvO52vvwfI

This is a developing story.

— With files from CTV News Windsor's Chris Campbell