'There will never be another like him': Thousands gather in Sydney for Bruce Guthro’s celebration of life

Four thousand people packed Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S., Thursday evening for Bruce Guthro’s celebration of life.

Alan Doyle, best known as the lead singer of the Canadian folk-rock band Great Big Sea, kicked off the show.

He was joined by Gordie Sampson, Lennie Gallant, Matt Andersen, Matt Minglewood, Barra MacNeils, Men of the Deeps, and Bruce’s daughter, Jodi, and son, Dylan, on stage. There was also a songwriters circle.

More than $45,000 was raised for the Cape Breton Cancer Centre’s Here at Home campaign.

The tribute show was free and open to everyone. Friends and family both shared stories of Guthro and what they’ll remember most about the Sydney Mines-native.

“His sense of humour and his beautiful voice,” said an emotional Bette MacDonald, comedian and friend. “I’ll remember everything about him. There will never be another like him.”

Earlier Thursday afternoon, family and friends gathered at St. Joseph Church in North Sydney, N.S., where cars lined the streets in every direction for Guthro’s funeral.

The funeral was closed to the public due to capacity limits, but was broadcast online. Stories were shared and tears shed.

“Bruce was an ambassador for his hometown of Sydney Mines. He was an ambassador for all of Nova Scotia. His success was international and he touched a lot of people,” said Gordon MacDonald, CBRM councillor.

Guthro died on Sept. 5 in Cape Breton with family by his side at the age of 62.

