These 11 alleged gangsters are a 'significant risk to public safety,' says B.C. police gang unit

More names and mugshots have been added to the list of alleged gangsters who pose a significant risk to public safety in the Lower Mainland.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) is warning the public about 11 individuals believed to be linked to recent gang violence in the region.

It comes one day after Vancouver police released a similar list naming 6 alleged gangsters, and after several brazen shootings in public spaces in broad daylight during the past few months.

The public is being warned about these men:

• Shakiel Basra, 26 years old

• Albert Dario, 26 years old

• Barinder Dhaliwal, 37 years old

• Meninder Dhaliwal, 27 years old

• Samroop Gill, 28 years old

• Sumdish Gill, 27 years old

• Damion Ryan, 40 years old

• Amarpreet SAMRA (26 years old)

• Ravinder SAMRA (34 years old)

• Joseph Whitlock, 28 years old

• Min Zin, 21 years old

“Police believe that anyone with, or in the proximity to these individuals may be putting themselves at risk,” CFSEU-BC says in a statement. “CFSEU-BC is issuing a public warning and identifying them in order for family, friends, associates and the public to take measures to increase their own personal safety.”

The CFSEU-BC expects gang conflict to continue and escalate, and believes the 11 individuals could be targets of future violence. The public is being advised to avoid any interaction with these men.

“Police in British Columbia will continue to use every lawful tool at our disposal to prevent, suppress and disrupt gang-related activity. This includes overt and covert enforcement strategies, as well as public warnings,” says Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, Criminal Operations Officer, Federal, Investigative Services and Organized Crime for BC RCMP.

Three of the alleged gang members, brothers Bariner and Meninder Dhaliwal, along with Hells Angel member Damion Ryan, are also the subject of a public safety warning issued by the Vancouver Police Department on May 17. The VPD named six alleged gangsters with known links to Vancouver.

“I want to make it clear that today’s announcement is not about naming and shaming,” said VPD Chief Const. Adam Palmer when he released the six names. “Police intelligence leads us to believe that the individuals that we’ve identified today may be targeted by rival gang members in the coming days weeks and months.”

“Gang members travel between jurisdictions and it is important for the public to be aware so they can take steps to ensure their safety,” said Assistant Commissioner Manny Mann, CFSEU-BC Chief Officer on Tuesday. “The Vancouver Police Department’s warning yesterday, and ours today, may be the first two in the series of many warnings to come should more individuals choose to continue their involvement in violent gang-related behavior.”

Anyone with information about recent incidents of gang violence is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.