These 11 recent flights involving YVR had COVID-19 cases on board

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added nearly a dozen more flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures over the past two days.

The centre added six flights to the list on Monday and five more on Tuesday. All of them either took off from or landed at Vancouver International Airport between March 8 and March 21.

Details of the affected flights follow.

March 8: WestJet flight 720 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows not reported)

March 9: WestJet flight 139 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows not reported)

March 10: WestJet flight 112 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 15 to 21)

March 10: Air Canada flight 63 from Vancouver to Seoul (rows 19 to 25)

March 12: WestJet flight 141 from Edmonton to Vancouver (rows eight to 14)

March 12: WestJet flight 724 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows not reported)

March 17: Air Canada flight 63 from Vancouver to Seoul (rows not reported)

March 18: WestJet flight 3220 from Vancouver to Kelowna (rows two to five)

March 20: Air Canada flight 106 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 55 to 61)

March 21: Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows 12 to 14)

March 21: Air Canada flight 551 from Los Angeles to Vancouver (rows one to four)

Anyone who was on any of the flights listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop. Passengers who were seated in the rows specified are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Travellers arriving in Canada on international flights are required to self-isolate for 14 days, including spending the first three in a government-approved quarantine hotel while awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test taken upon landing.

International travellers bound for Canada are also required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure before being allowed to board their flights.

No such requirements are in place for domestic travellers, but health officials have been advising against non-essential travel within Canada for months.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on board. Instead, health officials publish notifications about affected flights on the BCCDC website.