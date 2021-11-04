These 14 Ottawa restaurants have been fined for breaking proof-of-vaccination rules

Ottawa Bylaw has busted 14 restaurants, bars, coffee shops, fast-food outlets and a popular dessert spot for failing to check patrons for proof-of-vaccination since the launch of Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine passport six weeks ago.

In one case, bylaw officials have summoned a downtown restaurant to court for alleged violations of the COVID-19 rules.

Provincial inspectors are in Ottawa this week conducting checks to ensure businesses are following the COVID-19 rules, including inspections targeting restaurants and bars, gyms, sports and music venues and theatres.

Only fully vaccinated residents ages 12 and older are allowed in non-essential indoor settings.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services tells CTV News Ottawa it has responded to 264 requests for service in connection to the launch of the provincial vaccination passport on Sept. 22.

"As a result of proactive inspections, and responding to safety concerns from the public, BLRS has issued 26 provincial offence notices, and one court summons for violation of the provincial regulations," said Roger Chapman, Ottawa Bylaw director.

Buster's Bar and Grill on Hazeldean Road received two fines from Ottawa Bylaw on Oct. 24 for contact tracing violations and improper wearing of a mask.Owner Steve Schwan calls the tickets "totally unfair."

"A staff makes a mistake. I mean I get it, they're supposed to be doing that but I go we're human beings, we're not perfect," said Schwan, adding Ottawa Bylaw said an employee was not wearing a mask properly while working.

"I feel like we’ve been stuck in a place where you can’t win. Damned if I do, and damned if I don’t,” he said, adding that the $1,200 fine for each offence is "totally out of line."

"It’s not like I’m standing here saying ‘I’m not going to do it, you can’t make me do this,’ I’m not. We’re trying, we’re human beings you know, there’s no way it’s going to be 100 per cent," said Schwan.

Chapman said Ottawa Bylaw provided a two-week grace period for businesses to adapt to the new rules.

"Any businesses that received a provincial offence notice, or a Court summons during that time, was a result of having committed multiple violations of the existing provincial regulations such as masking, physical distancing, contact tracing and capacity requirements," said Chapman in a statement in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

Happy Fish on Elgin Street was issued a summons to appear in court for allegedly failing to check proof of vaccination and failing to wear a mask.

The summons was issued “as a result of prior violations of the provincial regulations and associated enforcement action that seemed to be an insufficient deterrent," said Chapman.

Abbas Mahmoud, the founder and owner of Dreammind Group, which owns Happy Fish, did not respond to a request for comment from CTV News Ottawa. Another employee reached by CTV News Ottawa said they were unable to comment.

According to information from Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services, the 14 establishments charged or summoned to court for failing to check the proof-of-vaccination include five Tim Hortons outlets, two McDonalds, a Starbucks and a Pizza Pizza.

Oh So Good Café on York Street received two tickets on Oct. 16 for failing to check proof of vaccination and improper wearing of a mask.

The Ottawa Coalition of Business Improvement Areas notes only a few businesses have been fined for COVID-19 violations, adding all establishments are being very careful to follow the rules.

"I think that they’ve been doing really well and it’s been a though time for them for the past year and a half but they’ve doing well following public health measures, so good on them, those are really good numbers to see," said Michelle Groulx, executive director of OCOBIA.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services says fines have been issued for failing to enforce proof of vaccination, failing to wear a mask, contact tracing violations and one for an illegal indoor gathering.

Margarita's on Bank Street (Infraction: Failing to wear mask)

Hurley's Grill on Stittsville Main Street (Infraction: Contact tracing)

Pub 101 on York Street (Infraction: Improper wear of mask)

Vittoria Trattoria on Rivergate Way (Infraction: Contact tracing)

El Furniture Warehouse on Clarence Street (Infraction: Contact tracing and improper wearing of mask)

Busters Bar and Grill on Hazeldean Road (Infraction: Contact tracing and improper wear of mask)

Tim Hortons on Terminal Avenue (Infraction: Proof of vaccination)

Tim Hortons at 2895 St. Joseph Boulevard (Infraction: Proof of vaccination)

Tim Hortons at 1380 Orleans Boulevard (Infraction: Proof of vaccination)

Starbucks at 275 Laurier Avenue East (Infraction: Proof of vaccination)

Pizza Pizza at 1675 Tenth Line Road (Infraction: Proof of vaccination)

Ground X Jiu Jitsu on Strandherd Drive (Infraction: Fail to wear mask)

Popeye's Chicken at 2000 Montreal Road ((Infraction: Proof of vaccination)

Oh So Good Café on York Street (Infraction: Proof of vaccination and improper wear of mask)

Reynold's Restaurant on Clyde Avenue North (Infraction: Proof of vaccination)

Tim Hortons at 2134 Montreal Road (Infraction: Proof of vaccination)

McDonalds at 2170 Montreal Road (Infraction: Proof of vaccination)

McDonalds at 594 Montreal Road (Infraction: Proof of vaccination)

Tim Hortons at 1150 Blair Road (Infraction: Proof of vaccination)

John Juan Burger and Burrito on St. Laurent Boulevard (Infraction: Improper wear of mask)

Happy Fish on Elgin Street (Court summons - proof of vaccination and failing to wear mask)

Dosa and Curries on Gloucester Street (Infraction: Proof of vaccination)

Groulx says it should reinforce consumer confidence that the majority of restaurants and businesses are following the COVID-19 rules.

"I think it’s fair to say that receiving a ticket now, without a warning, actually does send a message, although it may seem a little bit harsh," she said.

"At least it prompts them to better train and speak to their staff who was working on that specific day, of course it doesn’t help anyone financially when you’re already under a stressful time, but it keeps businesses alert and proactive in doing this in the future."