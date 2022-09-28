These 2 B.C. communities just saw record high temperatures for 3 days in a row

For the third day in a row, new record high temperatures were set across B.C. Tuesday.

A total of eight communities saw their hottest Sept. 27 on record Tuesday, and for two of them, it was the third straight day of record-breaking temperatures.

The Sechelt area saw a high of 25.3 C on Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 23.4 set just five years ago in 2017. Sechelt also broke record highs from 1991 on Monday and 1979 on Sunday.

The Puntzi Mountain area in the western part of B.C.'s Cariboo region is the other community to see three straight days of record temperatures so far this week. On Tuesday, the area saw a high of 26.5, breaking the previous record of 25.7 set on Sept. 27, 2006.

Environment and Climate Change Canada attributed the recent record temperatures to "a ridge of high pressure over the province" that had caused "unseasonably warm conditions."

The other six records set Tuesday were as follows:

Clinton area – new record of 24, old record of 23 set in 1991

Fort Nelson area – new record of 27, old record of 26.7 set in 1967

Gibsons area – new record of 25.3, old record of 25 set in 1949

Mackenzie area – new record of 24.3, old record of 22.8 set in 1976

Tatlayoko Lake area – new record of 27.3, old record of 26.7 set in 1967

Vernon area – new record of 27.3, old record of 26.1 set in 1967

All of the records set Tuesday are considered preliminary because they have not gone through Environment Canada's quality control process. However, changes to preliminary records are rare.

While forecasters with the Weather Network predicted a warm, dry start to B.C.'s fall season, they expect a change to a much wetter weather pattern in October and November.

"A typical number of fall storms and rainy days are expected, but this should result in above-normal precipitation totals as moisture-laden systems will bring the risk for excessive rainfall at times," the Weather Network said in its fall prediction for B.C.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk