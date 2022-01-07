These 2 interactive art installations are coming to Stephen Avenue

Stephen Avenue will soon be home to two interactive art installations designed to make the area more welcoming during the winter months.

The projects are a part of Calgary's inaugural Winter City Design Competition.

"It’s one way we’re investing in and reimagining Calgary’s downtown to support it as a place to visit and be year-round," the City of Calgary said in a Friday news release.

The projects, titled Infinito and Wowie, were the two winners from the competition.

The two project teams will each receive $10,000 to construct and install their designs along Stephen Avenue in February.

Infinito is described as a lit tunnel that focuses on intimacy, connection and social interactions.

It was designed by Bosco Chik, Charlie Jiang, Christian Icuspit, William Zhuang and Karim Kandi.

Infinito will be placed at Stephen Avenue and 2 Street S.W.

Wowie is described as an interactive, accessible experience to make winter feel warmer, designed with kids in mind.

It was designed by Seeton Naested, Julian Warring, Kelsi Hurlbut, Adam Ford, John Lawlor and Matt Labrie.

Wowie will be constructed at Stephen Avenue and Centre Street S.

"The two winning designs will each bring something new and exciting to liven up Stephen Avenue," said spokesperson Kate Zago in a news release.

"We’re extremely delighted to bring these designs to life in February and create two new great public spaces for Calgarians to experience."

The Winter City Design Competition is a partnership between The City of Calgary and the University of Calgary’s School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape.