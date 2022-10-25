These 2 Metro Vancouver municipalities allowing Halloween fireworks, citing recent rainfall

The soggy weather on B.C.'s South Coast this week has convinced two municipalities to allow Halloween fireworks, despite bans in some neighbouring cities.

Firefighters in the District of North Vancouver and West Vancouver announced they are once again issuing fireworks permits this year, citing "the recent rain, weather forecast, and projected low fire danger rating in the coming weeks."

Officials in both municipalities previously said they were considering bans on Halloween fireworks due to concerns over the drought conditions caused by the historically warm and dry weather that stretched through September and well into October.

The District of North Vancouver noted the use of fireworks in public parks and forested areas is off-limits – and buying, selling or using fireworks remains banned entirely in the City of North Vancouver.

"Please remember to be cautious when discharging fireworks and stay safe this Halloween," officials said in a statement.

The rules around fireworks are slightly different in North Vancouver District and West Vancouver, but both limit their use to private property during set hours on the night of Halloween.

Each offers fireworks permits for $5, and the permits are not transferrable between municipalities.

Vancouver has also banned fireworks, though there were still plenty of loud popping and crackling noises ringing out last October – the first Halloween season that the city's new fireworks bylaw was in place.

Police and firefighters said enforcing the ban was difficult, especially given that Halloween is one of the busiest nights of the year.

The city noted that the run up to Halloween was quieter than usual, and that there was a massive drop in fireworks-related destruction. Authorities estimated that fireworks caused $408,000 in damage on Halloween 2020, but only $5,500 on Halloween 2021.