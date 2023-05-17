These 2 Ontario properties are the best vacation homes in 2023: Vrbo

Two properties in Ontario were named among the best vacation homes in Canada.

Vrbo, a vacation rental company, compiled the top 10 properties for this year, crafting the list based on a combination of factors. These factors include ratings and reviews, whether the property is owned or managed by a Premier Host, and whether it contains “some of the most sought-after amenities.”

For Ontario, a country farmhouse in Prince Edward County and a lakefront cottage in Muskoka cracked the list.

The seven-bedroom farmhouse earned praise for its ample living space with reading nooks, comfortable couches, open concept kitchen and dining room fit for a large group.

This property is listed at an average of $1,450 per night and can sleep up to 14 people at a time.

While the property sits on more than a dozen acres of land, it is also located near a forest with hiking trails with the end of the farmland overlooking Adolphus Reach – a river connecting to the Bay of Quinte – where guests can jump in for a swim.

Meanwhile, the beachfront property nestled on Kahshe Lake in Muskoka was chosen for its prime location on a peninsula with over 350 feet of water frontage and “breathtaking sunsets.”

For about $1,500 a night, up to 18 people can sleep at this six-bedroom cottage, which comes with a swim out dock, a hot tub and a games room complete with a ping pong table.

It also provides kayaks and canoes to its guests and has a small private island where the more adventurous types can go cliff diving.

Outside of Ontario, VRBO also selected homes in popular tourist destinations like Banff, Alta., Whistler, B.C., Mont Tremblant, Que., as among the top vacation homes in 2023.