These 3 Barrie roads are hot spots for speeders

The Harvie Road overpass in Barrie opened in June and has since become a hot spot for speeders, police say.

"I'm not surprised," says Greg Yaniw. "Wide open road, nice clean asphalt, yah, people are probably, definitely tempted to put the pedal to the metal a little bit."

Barrie police say officers have handed out 225 speeding tickets along the Harvie Road overpass in less than five months.

Mapleview Drive is another hot spot for speeders. Police say 952 speeding tickets have been written up so far in 2021 along the road in the city's south end.

And police patrolling Dunlop Street have handed out 854 speeding tickets so far this year.

"We're seeing speeds well in excess of the posted speed limits," says Peter Leon, Barrie Police Services.

Leon says in most cases, officers charged speeders with stunt driving under the new legislation.

CHANGES TO STUNT DRIVING LEGISLATION

Motorists with a heavy foot face harsh penalties with increased licence suspensions and vehicle impoundments with the recent changes to legislation.

Drivers caught travelling 40 km/h or more over where the speed limit is under 80km/h will be charged with stunt driving.

Additionally, anyone clocked driving 50km/h or more over any speed limit will be charged with racing/stunt driving and have their licence immediately suspended.

A stunt driving charge carries an immediate 30-day license suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment at the owner's expense.

With files from CTV's Rob Cooper