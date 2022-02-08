These 5 Saskatoon restaurants are among the 'most romantic' in Canada

Five Saskatoon restaurants are featured in this year's list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada compiled by OpenTable, a provider of online restaurant reservations.

“This Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to fall in love with restaurants once again,” said Matt Davis, country director of OpenTable Canada.

“After many milestone moments spent at home, let OpenTable and Canada’s local chefs and restaurants take it from here."

The Saskatoon restaurants included on the list include:

Chop Steakhouse & Bar

CUT Casual Steak and Tap

Hearth Restaurant

Odla

Primal

The company says Valentine's Day is historically one of the busiest days for restaurants - but that trend has slipped in Saskatchewan.

According to a recent OpenTable survey, only eight percent of diners said they celebrated the occasion at a restaurant in 2020.

In addition, 71 per cent of Saskatchewan residents said dessert stirs up "passionate" feelings — a higher figure than wine, OpenTable says.

OpenTable’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2022 list is generated from 720,000 restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners in Canada between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec.31, 2021.