These 6 gangsters pose 'a significant risk' to public safety, Vancouver police say

Authorities have released the names and photos of six alleged gangsters who pose "a significant risk" to public safety in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

The Vancouver Police Department identified the men Monday, following weeks of escalating gang violence in the region that has seen several brazen shootings committed in busy public spaces.

"Our police intelligence leads us to believe that the individuals we have identified today may be targeted by rival gang members," Chief Const. Adam Palmer said in a news release. "My greatest concern right now, related to the ongoing gang violence, is that an innocent bystander will be hurt or killed during a shooting targeting a gangster."

The men are 35-year-old Garinder Deo, 38-year-old Harjit Deo, 38-year-old Barinder Dhaliwal, 28-year-old Meninder Dhaliwal, 22-year-old Ekene Anigbo, and 41-year-old Damion Ryan.

Authorities did not reveal where the alleged gangsters live, but said they all have links to Vancouver.

Police also announced Taskforce Threshold, a new anti-gang team formed last week to combat the increasing violence. Members of the taskforce include "detectives from the Major Crime and Organized Crime sections and tactical officers from the emergency response team, gang crime unit, patrol and other specialized units," the VPD said in a news release.

The taskforce will also be giving regular briefings on the ongoing gang conflict, including information on any gangsters who may be visiting Vancouver, to patrol officers.

"Every single patrol officer will know every single player in this conflict," Palmer said. "They will step up patrols in the city – specifically near the restaurants and businesses the gangsters frequent."

This is a developing story and will be updated.