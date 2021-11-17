These 6 Saskatchewan Roughriders have been nominated for the CFL Awards

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced six nominees for the CFL Awards.

The nominees are listed below:

Most Outstanding Player

Cody Fajardo, quarterback

Most Outstanding Defensive Player

Loucheiz Purifoy, defensive back

Most Outstanding Special-Teams Player

Brett Lauther, kicker

Most Outstanding Canadian

Micah Teitz, linebacker

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman

Dan Clark, offensive lineman

Most Outstanding Rookie

Kian Schaffer-Baker, wide receiver

“I think we have a really good squad. Put talent aside, I think we’re a really close knit team and as you guys saw this season, we found ways to win,” Fajardo said.

Fajardo's numbers are not comparable to 2019. Two years ago, he threw for 4,300 yards and 28 touchdowns through the air and on the ground. This year Fajardo will not surpass 3,000 yards with ten-less touchdowns.

When asked about the nomination, Fajardo credited his teammates.

“When people say congrats, I feel like its more of a team (thing) than it is a me thing. But knowing I have been nominated for the most valuable player for the last two years, it makes me feel good and we’re heading in the right direction,” Fajardo said. “I know I can be a lot better moving forward.”

Linebacker Micah Teitz was a unanimous selection for most outstanding Canadian.

It’s his first season as a starter and Teitz found his confidence early against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and did not look back.

“If I can play well against those teams, (then) there is no excuse for any other teams as well,” Teitz said.

“Then that little chunk in the middle of the season, I started full believing.”

Receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker was nominated for most outstanding rookie. He has caught 45 passes for 550 yards and two touchdowns.

“I have picked (up) pieces from every guy on this team (and) coming in here, everyone plays at that pro level, so I have just learned so much and tried to be a sponge and soak everything up,” Schaffer-Baker said.

The CFL Awards take place during the Grey Cup Festival, this year on Dec. 10 at the Hamilton Convention Centre.