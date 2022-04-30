iHeartRadio

These 8 small B.C. airports will soon be open to international travellers for the first time in 2 years

Boundary Bay Airport is seen in this photo from the facility's website. (czbb.com)

On Monday, the Canada Border Services Agency will resume operation at 39 small airports across the country - including eight in B.C. - for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The B.C. airports where international travellers will soon be able to legally arrive are:

  • Boundary Bay Airport in Delta: CBSA service from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
  • Brechin Point Seaplane terminal in Nanaimo: CBSA service from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily
  • Campbell River Airport in Campbell River: CBSA service from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily
  • Castlegar Airport in Castlegar: CBSA service by telephone
  • Eckharts Airport on the Idaho border near Creston: CBSA service from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily
  • Patricia Bay Floats in North Saanich: CBSA service from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily
  • Port Hardy Airport in Port Hardy: CBSA service from 8 a.m. to midnight daily
  • Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre: CBSA service available 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Most of the airports listed serve primarily small private planes and charter flights, with no scheduled international commercial flights.

Commercial arrivals from foreign countries were limited to just a few major airports at the start of the pandemic. In November, several smaller airports - including Victoria and Kelowna - began receiving scheduled international flights again.

The CBSA recommends international travellers bound for a small airport check its website for the latest information on COVID-19-related closures. 

It also recommends that travellers ensure they have completed their mandatory ArriveCAN submission within 72 hours of arrival. 

A full list of 47 small airports where the CBSA is resuming service on May 2 or 15 can be found on the agency's website

