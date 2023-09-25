These are 10 of the most expensive homes on the market in B.C.
It’s no secret that British Columbia is home to the most expensive properties in the country. What can tens of millions of dollars get you in this hub of luxury real estate?
A recently compiled list of some of the most expensive homes for sale in B.C. from brokerage Zoocasa shows you could buy some pretty impressive properties—from mansions with private elevators to ultra-modern homes with infinity pools to lavish ski chalets.
Unsurprisingly, all homes on the list are in Vancouver, West Vancouver and Whistler.
So whether you actually have many millions to drop on a local mansion, or just want to see what’s out there, here’s their list:
730 Fairmile Rd., West Vancouver
Price: $35,888,000
This eight bedroom, 11 bathroom, 14,759 square foot mansion in West Vancouver’s British Properties takes the top spot among the priciest properties currently on the market in B.C.
Luxury amenities at this home include an elevator, a full-size outdoor basketball/tennis court and an indoor pool.
1188 West 55th Ave., Vancouver
Price: $28,880,000
This eight bed, 12 bath, 15,371 square foot luxury estate in Vancouver’s West Side also boasts an elevator, full tennis court and indoor pool. But it also has a mini-golf putting green and a Japanese Zen garden complete with a koi pond.
770 Greenwood Rd., West Vancouver
Price: $18,500,000
This seven bedroom, eight bathroom home in the British Properties is described as “world-class concrete modern art” in its listing.
The 9,437 square foot house has an infinity pool and a geometric water feature outside. It also has “one of the nicest downstairs of any home currently in West Vancouver,” according to the listing.
2929 Kadenwood Dr., Whistler
Price: $17,900,000
This splurge property is located at the foot of Whistler Mountain in the Kadenwood neighbourhood, which is serviced by a private gondola.
It has six bedrooms and six bathrooms and it boats floor-to-ceiling windows which offer unobstructed views of the forests and mountains.
1071 Groveland Road, West Vancouver
Price: $15,980,000
Another British Properties mansion, this seven bedroom eight bathroom house is described as a “truly modern architectural masterpiece” in its listing.
It has a huge outdoor area with a 25-foot roof overhang so it can be enjoyed year-round.
1487 Minto Crescent, Vancouver
Price: $15,880,000
This ornate South Granville mansion has décor fit for a Roman emperor, complete with several marble statues and paintings of Italy on the walls. Boasting an elevator, theatre room, sauna, indoor pool and brick burning pizza oven, this home definitely offers the dolce vita.
1056 Groveland Road, West Vancouver
Price: $12,800,000
The Eppich House II was designed by renowned Canadian architect Arthur Erickson, the mind behind several iconic Metro Vancouver spaces including the Museum of Anthropology, Robson Square and the Vancouver Law Courts.
The listing describes the house as Erickson’s “most complete work” and a “prime example of his vast imagination and masterful ability to execute a vision.”
3801 Sunridge Place, Whistler
Price: $12,500,000
This angular wonder offers panoramic views of Whistler’s mountains and forests. It’s one of the smaller properties on this list at 4,497 square feet, but the home’s “soaring ceilings, inspiring geometric folds and grand windows,” are certainly unique.
1116 Millstream Road, West Vancouver
Price: $9,998,000
Another ultra-modern British Properties mansion, this house offers a 180-degree view of the ocean and downtown Vancouver. It also has an elevator, “resort-style swimming pool with spa” and a heated driveway.
4843 College Highroad, Vancouver
Price: $8,998,000
Located right next to the UBC Golf Course, this boxy house is brand-new. It also has an elevator and sliding glass doors that open the entire ground floor to the outside.
“From the second you step into this home, you can see & feel the quality that is so hard to find,” the listing reads.