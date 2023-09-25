These are 10 of the most expensive homes on the market in B.C.

It’s no secret that British Columbia is home to the most expensive properties in the country. What can tens of millions of dollars get you in this hub of luxury real estate?

A recently compiled list of some of the most expensive homes for sale in B.C. from brokerage Zoocasa shows you could buy some pretty impressive properties—from mansions with private elevators to ultra-modern homes with infinity pools to lavish ski chalets.

Unsurprisingly, all homes on the list are in Vancouver, West Vancouver and Whistler.

So whether you actually have many millions to drop on a local mansion, or just want to see what’s out there, here’s their list:

Price: $35,888,000

This eight bedroom, 11 bathroom, 14,759 square foot mansion in West Vancouver’s British Properties takes the top spot among the priciest properties currently on the market in B.C.

Luxury amenities at this home include an elevator, a full-size outdoor basketball/tennis court and an indoor pool.

Price: $28,880,000

This eight bed, 12 bath, 15,371 square foot luxury estate in Vancouver’s West Side also boasts an elevator, full tennis court and indoor pool. But it also has a mini-golf putting green and a Japanese Zen garden complete with a koi pond.

Price: $18,500,000

This seven bedroom, eight bathroom home in the British Properties is described as “world-class concrete modern art” in its listing.

The 9,437 square foot house has an infinity pool and a geometric water feature outside. It also has “one of the nicest downstairs of any home currently in West Vancouver,” according to the listing.

Price: $17,900,000

This splurge property is located at the foot of Whistler Mountain in the Kadenwood neighbourhood, which is serviced by a private gondola.

It has six bedrooms and six bathrooms and it boats floor-to-ceiling windows which offer unobstructed views of the forests and mountains.

Price: $15,980,000

Another British Properties mansion, this seven bedroom eight bathroom house is described as a “truly modern architectural masterpiece” in its listing.

It has a huge outdoor area with a 25-foot roof overhang so it can be enjoyed year-round.

Price: $15,880,000

This ornate South Granville mansion has décor fit for a Roman emperor, complete with several marble statues and paintings of Italy on the walls. Boasting an elevator, theatre room, sauna, indoor pool and brick burning pizza oven, this home definitely offers the dolce vita.

Price: $12,800,000

The Eppich House II was designed by renowned Canadian architect Arthur Erickson, the mind behind several iconic Metro Vancouver spaces including the Museum of Anthropology, Robson Square and the Vancouver Law Courts.

The listing describes the house as Erickson’s “most complete work” and a “prime example of his vast imagination and masterful ability to execute a vision.”

Price: $12,500,000

This angular wonder offers panoramic views of Whistler’s mountains and forests. It’s one of the smaller properties on this list at 4,497 square feet, but the home’s “soaring ceilings, inspiring geometric folds and grand windows,” are certainly unique.

Price: $9,998,000

Another ultra-modern British Properties mansion, this house offers a 180-degree view of the ocean and downtown Vancouver. It also has an elevator, “resort-style swimming pool with spa” and a heated driveway.

Price: $8,998,000

Located right next to the UBC Golf Course, this boxy house is brand-new. It also has an elevator and sliding glass doors that open the entire ground floor to the outside.

“From the second you step into this home, you can see & feel the quality that is so hard to find,” the listing reads.