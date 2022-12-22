These are Canada's most expensive ski resorts, according to a new survey

Ski resorts are a gateway to alpine views and long days on powdered slopes – for those who can afford the stay.

Depending on the resort, the cost for two people to spend a long weekend on the slopes could vary by as much as $820.

According to a new survey by TravelMag.com, southern British Columbia's Whistler Blackcomb tops the list of Canada's priciest resorts, followed by Big White, located in B.C.'s Okanagan region.

The survey compared the combined price of lodging and skiing at 10 resorts in Canada and 20 in the United States, during the period from January to March 2023. Specifically, it looked at the average amount two guests sharing a room would have to spend for four nights in a hotel or condo, combined with a pair of three-day ski lift tickets. Only accommodation options located close to a ski lift and with positive average customer reviews were considered.

The survey found that the most expensive ski resorts in North America are in Utah's Little Cottonwood Canyon, where guests at the Alta and Snowbird resorts can expect to spend $5,706 and $5,526 respectively. Further, 19 out of 20 U.S. resorts included in the survey were more expensive than Whistler Blackcomb.

Here's how Canada's 10 most expensive ski resorts rank, based on the average cost of lodging for four nights and three-day ski lift tickets for two people. All figures have been converted to Canadian dollars from U.S. dollars.

Whistler Blackcomb

$2,238, including $1,168 for lodging and $1,069 for lift tickets

Big White

$2,112, including $1,461 for lodging and $651 for lift tickets

Silver Star

$2,065, including $1,351 for lodging and $714 for lift tickets

Mont Tremblant

$2,006, including $1,223 for lodging and $783 for lift tickets

Kicking Horse

$1,969, including $1,230 for lodging and $739 for lift tickets

Panorama

$1,864, including $1,127 for lodging and $737 for lift tickets

Sun Peaks

$1,736, including $1,064 for lodging and $672 for lift tickets

Fernie

$1,460, including $756 for lodging and $704 for lift tickets

Mont-Sainte-Anne

$1,458, including $735 for lodging and $723 for lift tickets

Lake Louise

$1,412, including $580 for lodging and $832 for lift tickets