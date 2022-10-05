'These are going to be your community leaders': Elementary students honoured for safety patrol work

Students from Yorkton’s St. Paul School were recognized Wednesday for keeping the streets safe near their place of learning.

The City of Yorkton held a special installation ceremony for the elementary students, signifying the help they’ve given to the community. It all began with a request at council, according to Nicole Baptist, the city’s bylaw and safety supervisor.

“In May 2022, there was a group of safety patrollers — the ones that were here today — they came down to council and made a presentation,” she explained. “Just asking for some extra awareness of all of the work that they put in … making our community safer.”

For those students, it was a special day — and much appreciated.

“(I feel) excited, and thankful,” said Skyler Magnusson, a grade seven student from the school.

“It made me feel recognized,” added Kaylee Drosky, Magnusson’s classmate.

CAA Saskatchewan also played a part, handing out medals and certificates of appreciation for the students’ efforts.

“I think it’s really important to recognize these student volunteers. They’re putting in a lot of time and effort in, on their own,” said CAA Saskatchewan Senior Communications Specialist, Angel Blair.

According to Blair, the importance of the students' hard work must be recognized to the fullest extent.

“It’s really important to recognize them because this is the first time for many of them to volunteer,” she said.

“These are going to be your community leaders. You’re going to see them. Maybe, this will give them the confidence or the leadership skills that they need to continue.”

Students read out a pledge tied to school safety during the ceremony, with help from Yorkton’s Mayor, Mitch Hippsley.

The city said the plan is to continue to bring in these elementary patrollers in the future to recognize their work.