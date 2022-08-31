National Overdose Awareness Day commemorated in Regina

For Saskatchewan and the rest of Canada, Aug. 31st marks National Drug Overdose Awareness Day. To recognize the occasion, community organizations across the Queen City arranged events focused on knowledge and training.

Margaret Kisikaw-Piyesis, CEO of Communities, Alliances and Networks (CAAN), said immediate action is needed on issues surrounding addictions.

“It’s time now that we respect and we take care of lives, we take care of the lives of those who are most sick, the people that are (most at risk), who don’t have access to institution system or agencies,” Kisikaw-Piyesis said.

“These are the people that need our help, these are the people that need to be acknowledged and helped.”

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has reported 189 suspected drug toxicity deaths in 2022 so far.

Last year, there were 366 confirmed drug toxicity deaths in the province.

From an Indigenous perspective, Kisikaw-Piyesis added the day is helping raise awareness along with assisting in the research of solutions to a national problem.

“Research has shown us the way Indigenous people have been practicing harm reduction on this land since the beginning of time,” said Kisikaw-Piyesis.

“We care about life, we don’t care how people walk through our doors when we are serving them. We care about the spirit that lives in them because that’s the spirit that lives in us.”

In honour of the day, the Mâmawêyatitân Centre is set to hold an event to remember those lost to overdoses and prevent drug related deaths in the future. The event includes free training on the use of naloxone kits.

The event also includes tables from different organizations to provide learning opportunities about overdoses.

According to the Government of Saskatchewan, at-risk Saskatchewan residents along with people who are exposed to at-risk users (such as friends and family) are eligible for free naloxone training that includes administrating the drug.

Residents who attend the training will also be taking home a free naloxone kit.

Naloxone kits are also available for purchase at pharmacies across Saskatchewan.

Over $470 million has been allocated for mental health and addiction services in the 2022-23 budget by the provincial government.

This includes $67 million for harm reduction, prevention, detox and treatment initiatives.