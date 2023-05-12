'These are really big cookies': Crumbl Cookies draws crowd in Saskatoon
Multi-Skilled Journalist CTV News Saskatoon
Laura Woodward
A line wrapped around Crumbl Cookies even before it even opened at 8 a.m. on Friday.
The new gourmet cookie shop is known for its six flavours that rotate each week.
Peyton Davidsen and Logan Reider woke up early to be among the first in Saskatoon to try the new treat.
“We woke up early to get here and get in line,” Reider told CTV News.
“I’ve seen it all over TikTok, they’re these really big cookies, so I’m super excited to try it for myself.”
Crumbl Cookies started in Utah in 2017 and generated a big buzz over social media. The cookie company has more than 6.8M followers on TikTok.
Saskatoon is Crumbl’s second location in Canada. The other one is in Edmonton.
