Tobogganing is a great way to get outside to enjoy the winter weather.

With continued COVID-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings, many Edmontonians are hitting the hills for some exercise and entertainment outside.

So where are the best places to go? CTV Edmonton's Kimberly Wynn put some of the top spots to the test.

WHITEMUD PARK NORTH

Whitemud Park North, also known as "the bumpy ride," is just off of Fox Drive.

The hill has a lot of jumps and bumps but the wooden staircase to the top of the hill makes the climb up a bit easier.

SEVEN HILLS, ST. ALBERT

There were lots of recommendations to try this hill, located just north of downtown St. Albert.

You can park at the top of the hill, which saves you hiking the steep slope before your first ride.

FULTON HILL

This hidden gem is located just off Wayne Gretzky Drive and 106 Avenue.

There's a bend around the trees that you can follow if you can steer.

GALLAGHER PARK

In the summer, Gallagher Park is home to the Edmonton Folk Music Festival.

The big hill is a favourite for families and features incredible views of the city.

GOVERNMENT HOUSE PARK

The hill at Government House Park has been dubbed "the grim steeper."

Unfortunately, the warm temperatures have melted away most of the snow this January.