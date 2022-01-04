These are the 10 most highly valued properties in B.C., according to the latest assessment
B.C.'s latest property assessments have been released and it appears, like many detached homes across the Lower Mainland, the most expensive ones increased in value last year.
All but one of the properties listed in the top 10 – a private island – went up in value compared to the previous year and nearly all are in Vancouver's Point Grey and Kitsilano neighbourhoods. In fact, more than half of the top 10 are on Belmont Avenue, including a mansion that sold for a record-breaking price in April.
The numbers, which are based on market values as of July 1, 2021, were released Sunday, showing increases hovering around 20 per cent and higher across the region for detached homes.
Vancouver-based realtor Kate MacPhail told CTV News that because the values only go to July 1, they don't paint the whole picture for the year. In fact, for the totality of 2021, property value increases were probably around 30 per cent, on average.
Here are the top 10 most highly valued properties in B.C., according to the latest assessments:
10. 4857 Belmont Ave., Vancouver
Total taxable value: $33,910,000
Previous year's value: $31,576,000
Built: 1986
Number of bedrooms: 6
Number of bathrooms: 5
Floor area: 9,068 square feet
Land size: 2.7 acres
Sales from last three years: None
9. 4749 Belmont Ave., Vancouver
Total taxable value: $33,959,000
Previous year's value: $25,764,000
Built: 2019
Number of bedrooms: 7
Number of bathrooms: 9
Floor area: 25,164 square feet
Land size: 1.2 acres
Sales from last three years: None
8. 4773 Belmont Ave., Vancouver
Total taxable value: $35,078,000
Previous year's value: $32,787,000
Built: 2010
Number of bedrooms: 5
Number of bathrooms: 9
Floor area: 13,842 square feet
Land size: 1.1 acres
Sales from last three years: None
7. 8030 Alpine Way, Whistler
Total taxable value: $35,819,000
Previous year's value: $26,877,000
Built: 2019
Number of bedrooms: 3
Number of bathrooms: 6
Floor area: 18,814
Land size: 41.8 acres
Sales from last three years: None
6. 2815 Point Grey Rd., Vancouver
Total taxable value: $38,267,000
Previous year's value: $34,269,000
Built: 1962
Number of bedrooms: 5
Number of bathrooms: 6
Floor area: 9,301 square feet
Land size: 0.8 acres
Sales from last three years: None
5. 4719 Belmont Ave., Vancouver
Total taxable value: $39,912,000
Previous year's value: $35,500,000
Built: 1997
Number of bedrooms: 6
Number of bathrooms: 10
Floor area: 18,398 square feet
Land size: 1.4 acres
Sales from last three years: None
4. 4743 Belmont Ave., Vancouver
Total taxable value: $40,913,000
Previous year's value: $33,839,000
Built: 1992
Number of bedrooms: 5
Number of bathrooms: 12
Floor area: 16,510
Land size: 1.3 acres
Sales from last three years: $42,000,000 in April 2021
3. James Island, Gulf Islands
Total taxable value: $54,716,000
Previous year's value: $57,980,000
Built: 2008
Number of bedrooms: 4
Number of bathrooms: 5
Floor area: 4,656 square feet
Land size: 770 acres
Sales from last three years: None
2. 4707 Belmont Ave., Vancouver
Total taxable value: $64,600,000
Previous year's value: $60,362,000
Built: 2007
Number of bedrooms: 10
Number of bathrooms: 17
Floor area: 28,794
Land size: 1.7 acres
Sales from last three years: None
1. 3085 Point Grey Rd., Vancouver
Total taxable value: $73,147,000
Previous year's value: $66,828,000
Built: 2008
Number of bedrooms: 7
Number of bathrooms: 9
Floor area: 15,694
Land size: 0.7 acres
Sales from last three years: None
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Nesbit